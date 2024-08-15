SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $1.98 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,946 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 2.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.54. 1,644,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $135.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

