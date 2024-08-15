SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.58. 2,808,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,068. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

