State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.53. The stock had a trading volume of 775,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,014. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $147,421,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,251 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 541.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after buying an additional 634,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 430.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after buying an additional 596,567 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in State Street by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,145,000 after buying an additional 573,016 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

