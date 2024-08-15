StarHub Ltd Announces Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:SRHBY)

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1826 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.
StarHub Stock Performance
SRHBY stock remained flat at $9.07 during trading on Thursday. StarHub has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.
About StarHub
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than StarHub
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.