Starbucks Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the coffee company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Starbucks has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.91. The stock has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.