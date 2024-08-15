Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 212,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 1.36. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $671.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.61 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Stagwell by 11.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 911,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 92,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after buying an additional 2,731,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at $12,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after buying an additional 452,874 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,467,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 1,157,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

