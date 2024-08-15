Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $335.57. 2,115,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,297. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $129.23 and a twelve month high of $359.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

