Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Spectral AI in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Get Spectral AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDAI

Spectral AI Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of MDAI stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. Spectral AI has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $19.50.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectral AI will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Spectral AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectral AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectral AI by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 141,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.