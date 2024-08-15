SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Position Trimmed by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,702.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. 712,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,274. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

