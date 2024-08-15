SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.34% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $28,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.77. 4,581,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,676,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.44. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.89.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.