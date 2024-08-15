SPACE ID (ID) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $244.32 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,219,805 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 662,219,805.2355517 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.36843138 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $8,505,312.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

