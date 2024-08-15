Sovryn (SOV) Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and $40,207.69 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sovryn

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 64,195,914.28065535 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.46632958 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $38,009.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

