Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Now Covered by Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

SMBC stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $58.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $626,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $626,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,851,715.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $900,435 in the last quarter. 17.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

