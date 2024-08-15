Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,030.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $407,711. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,857 shares of company stock worth $1,245,778. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sonos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,963,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,790,000 after acquiring an additional 221,875 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,453,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,677,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Sonos has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $397.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.23 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

