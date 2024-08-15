Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,187.19% and a negative return on equity of 382.31%.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 2,531,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

