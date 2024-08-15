Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Up 168.1% in July

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of SONN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 50,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,191. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 382.31% and a negative net margin of 11,187.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.74% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

