Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) CEO Buys $149,726.20 in Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 115,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $149,726.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 365,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,726.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:DTC opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.62. Solo Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Solo Brands from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Solo Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

