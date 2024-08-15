Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 186,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $23,935,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

