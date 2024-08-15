SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 12,854,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 46,306,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 30,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,629,549.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,629,549.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after buying an additional 5,057,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.