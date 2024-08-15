Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down to $127.30

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $127.30, but opened at $124.00. Snowflake shares last traded at $128.21, with a volume of 977,077 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.97.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.0% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.