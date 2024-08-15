Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:SDHC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 79,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. Smith Douglas Homes has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $37.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

