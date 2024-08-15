Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in July

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 285,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,843. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

