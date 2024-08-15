Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 587 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.6% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,025,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,069. The company has a market capitalization of $182.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $119.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.59.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

