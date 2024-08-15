Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 552 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

Veralto Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VLTO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,629. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $108.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,055 shares of company stock valued at $428,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.