Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 2,335 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.89. 10,930,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,745,074. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

