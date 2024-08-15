Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Cummins by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.95. 948,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,346. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.21 and its 200 day moving average is $279.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

