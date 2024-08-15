Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,048 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,392. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.



