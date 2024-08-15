Sky Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

DASTY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 40,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,303. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. Dassault Systèmes SE has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

