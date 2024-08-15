Sky Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 51,215 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Kyndryl Price Performance

NYSE:KD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.17. 1,159,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

