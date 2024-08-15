Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 325.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 179,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,564. The company has a market capitalization of $671.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.84. Sky Harbour Group has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,440,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,406,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

