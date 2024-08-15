Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SVBL remained flat at $0.10 on Thursday. 833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.75. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

About Silver Bull Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.