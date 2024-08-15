Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 17.1 %

Shares of Siebert Financial stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,960. The company has a market cap of $70.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.