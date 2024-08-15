Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Drops By 18.9%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of WHG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.41. 2,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,777. The company has a market capitalization of $115.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $13.63.
Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
