Short Interest in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Expands By 39.2%

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the July 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF alerts:

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HLAL traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.43. 18,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Dividend Announcement

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0206 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.