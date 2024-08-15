Short Interest in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Expands By 39.2%

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the July 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ HLAL traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.43. 18,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile
The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.
