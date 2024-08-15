Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Rises By 200.0%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSB opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $60.25.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CSB Free Report ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned 0.52% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

