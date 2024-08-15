Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Increases By 39.5%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the July 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VTHR traded up $4.26 on Thursday, hitting $244.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,966. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $181.59 and a 52 week high of $250.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.51 and its 200 day moving average is $232.15. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTHR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

