Short Interest in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Drops By 19.1%

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,546,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,302,000 after buying an additional 191,258 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,572,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,959,000 after acquiring an additional 516,317 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 296,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,132,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 41,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 98.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,006,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 996,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of UE stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $20.03. 643,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.