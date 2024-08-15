Short Interest in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Decreases By 19.0%

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,900 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 0.31% of Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SARK traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.41. 659,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $46.34.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

