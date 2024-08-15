Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Drops By 38.1%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS TYCMY traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$23.28. 1,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.23. Tingyi has a 52-week low of C$18.09 and a 52-week high of C$30.66.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Meta Could Be A $600 Stock Within Weeks
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Conservative Portfolio: Strategies for Stability
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.