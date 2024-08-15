Short Interest in Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Expands By 80.0%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:THUPY remained flat at $13.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. Thule Group AB has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $15.36.
Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile
