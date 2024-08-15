Short Interest in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Drops By 24.7%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 664.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4,201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of Target Hospitality stock remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 314,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,816. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

