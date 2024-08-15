Short Interest in Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Grows By 410.0%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 410.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

SZGPY stock remained flat at $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Cuts Dividend

About Salzgitter

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Salzgitter’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

