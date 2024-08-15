Short Interest in Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Grows By 410.0%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 410.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Salzgitter Stock Performance
SZGPY stock remained flat at $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.52.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Salzgitter Cuts Dividend
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Salzgitter
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.