Short Interest in Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Expands By 25.4%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Osino Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OSIIF remained flat at $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,008. Osino Resources has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

