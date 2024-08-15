Short Interest in Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Expands By 25.4%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.
Osino Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OSIIF remained flat at $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,008. Osino Resources has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.
About Osino Resources
