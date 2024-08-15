Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Increases By 43.2%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the July 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,011.0 days.
Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of NMEHF remained flat at $25.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. Nomura Real Estate has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $28.41.
Nomura Real Estate Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nomura Real Estate
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.