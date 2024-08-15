Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Increases By 43.2%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the July 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,011.0 days.

Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NMEHF remained flat at $25.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. Nomura Real Estate has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $28.41.

Get Nomura Real Estate alerts:

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.