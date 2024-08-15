Short Interest in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Increases By 26.4%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Mogo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 35,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,323. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mogo has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

