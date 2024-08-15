Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Declines By 33.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. 23,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,326. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

