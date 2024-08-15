Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Expands By 571.4%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 571.4% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ITHUF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 526,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

