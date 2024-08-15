Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Expands By 521.0%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, an increase of 521.0% from the July 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,059. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

