Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Expands By 167.6%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,426,000 shares, an increase of 167.6% from the July 15th total of 1,654,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44,260.0 days.
Haidilao International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HDALF traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947. Haidilao International has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.
Haidilao International Company Profile
