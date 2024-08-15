Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Expands By 167.6%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,426,000 shares, an increase of 167.6% from the July 15th total of 1,654,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44,260.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDALF traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947. Haidilao International has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

