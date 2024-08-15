Short Interest in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Increases By 31.8%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
GeneDx Stock Performance
GeneDx stock remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,365. GeneDx has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.
About GeneDx
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GeneDx
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.